Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says the ministry will continue to promote complementary and alternative medicine as a means of providing comprehensive healthcare for the vast rural population.

Ehanire stated this while inaugurating colour energy health machines assembled by Luminar International College/Centre for Health and Alternative Medicines, Awgu in Enugu State.

Represented by a senior pharmacist in the ministry, Mr. Christian Nnaji, he said that about 80 per cent of the population living in rural areas use traditional medicine and CAM as their first source of healthcare.

“The establishment of a full-fledged Department of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) in the ministry provides opportunity for the rapid development and integration of TCAM into the healthcare delivery system which is seen as integrative medicine. Patients should be able to exercise their rights and have the choice to access their preferred healthcare services as seen in countries like China and India,’’ he said.