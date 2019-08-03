The Federal Government has promised to invest in the animation industry and other creative sectors to make jobs available for youths, boost GDP, and achieve economic growth.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the end of a four week-training for 1500 youths who participated in the N-Creative programme held in Benin.

The scheme is a component of the N-Power social investment programme of the federal government to empower Nigerian youths for prosperity.

The Vice President who was represented at the event by the Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said boosting creativity skills of the youths was at the core of the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure.

“Creativity is centre to our government’s next level agenda as it will help tell our success stories in digital ways, drive employment, and tell our unique perception to the world’’. The Vice President noted that the total value of the global animation industry was $259 billion in 2018 and projected to reach $270 billion in 2020 noting that Nigeria must benefit from such investment.

“Animations are used in film production, games, adverts, medicine, training and education, e-learning, legal and insurance and 3D visualization. It employs a lot of workforce and lucrative for the businesses and workforce,’’ he said.

Osinbajo assured that the federal government would create an enabling environment for local production of animation content so that the country could be a pioneer hub in Africa in the light of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“We intend to support the industry by exporting the services of young creative Nigeria and start to participate in global outsourcing market,’’ he said.

He said for the sector to thrive, the country needed fission of creative minds and creative enterprises on a scale that will make significance in the national and global space.

Osinbajo said the N-Creative programme will stimulate creative and innovative skills in young Nigerians in the studio environment and animations.

He said it will also boost other relevant skills and link them to already established animators to produce educative and creative content.