Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal Government said it has commenced the process of lifting 3, 071 rural dwellers in Enugu State from extreme poverty.

Coordinator, National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) Dr. Temitope Sinkaiye stated this, yesterday, at the orientation and implementation training for the scheme’s facilitators in Enugu.

Represented by Communication Officer, Henry Ayede, he said Enugu government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)with the Federal Government for the launch of the programme.

“Presently, we have 3,071 in six local governments in Enugu and more will join soon; we are looking forward to ensuring the poorest are given a better life

“Aside money given to beneficiaries, there is also capacity training so that after the three years program, they won’t be at the same level again,” said Ayede.

Unit Head, Enugu State Cash Transfer Office, Mr. Ogbuanya Sunday, said there were modalities in place to ensure the right persons benefitted from the programme.

“The traditional rulers are very key in this programme because you can’t go to any community without their blessing,” he said.