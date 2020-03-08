Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to lift over 80,000 child beggars in Nasarawa State off the streets.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this recently when the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, visited her recently in Abuja.

Farouq, who also lamented a huge number of Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) as a result of communal clashes, stressed the need to empower and resettle the affected persons.

This is as she called on state governments to partner with Federal Government to control flooding, adding that government would engage the state SEMAs to ensure that disasters were put under control.

“We have the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) targeted at poor households which has 48, 637 beneficiaries, N-POWER targeted at the unemployed graduates which has 12, 000 beneficiaries, Government Economic Enterprise Programme (GEEP), which are in three components, trader moni, farmer’s moni and Nasarawa State has 36, 000 beneficiaries,” She said.