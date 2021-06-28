From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Federal Government has revealed that it will meet Nigeria Master Baker’s Association on adoption and usage of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) by 40 percent in their production of bread.

Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mrs Karima Babaginda stated this in Birnin Kebbi during a stakeholders meeting on the adoption and utilisation Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato(OFSP).

Babaginda, who was represented by Engr. Ubandoma Ularamu, Regional Director North West, FMARD, explained that Federal Government has resolved that, it would not allowed food shortage in the country.

According to her, ” It has come to the knowledge of the Ministry the immense Wealth and Health benefits in Potato production, especially Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) and as such the Ministry is willing to explore these opportunities within the Value Chain in furtherance to achieving food security and nutrition for our beloved country.

“The primary objective of convening this stakeholder workshop is to create a forum for the stakeholders/major actors in the Potato Value Chain to chart a way forward for the realization of the fullest potentials locked up in Potato Production, Processing/utilization and Marketing.

” Several challenges have been identified in the Potato Value Chain; right from the seed system protocols to the marketing of the produce. The challenges are quite enormous, but however, not one that is unsurmountable. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to achieving this feat. There is no formal seed system for Potato, and it’s been a major drawback in the development of the value chain in the country.

“In achieving the above, please be informed that the Ministry is willing to contribute to the development of the Potato Value Chain through its various agencies and research institutes with mandates in rendering technical services. The Ministry also has quite a number of support services for farmers and processors to benefit from. Farm inputs such as; agro-chemicals, farm equipment and machinery available at subsidized rates in the Ministry.

“I want to use this medium to urge the various research institutes, agencies and Development partners with mandated on the potato value chain to work assiduously to create solutions to the numerous challenges besetting the value chain. With new technologies and innovations to further improve the production of sweet potato in Nigeria”.

He added that, “the Ministry is planning to partner with master bakers and other bakers associations to engage them on how to include 40% OFSP puree for bread making. This we hope would increase adoption, utilization and consumption of OFSP across the country.

” It is my delight to inform that the Ministry had earlier convened three regional meetings on the same programme in the South-South region Calabar, Cross River State and North-East Yola, Adamawa State and South-West Oshogbo, Osun State, and am also assuring you that other regions would be covered before convening a National Stakeholders workshop on sweet potato in no distant time.

“Finally I want to charge the ADP’s and the various Potato commodity association/farmers groups here present to embrace new innovations to build their capacity in production, processing and marketing such as; the Farmers Business School (FBS); Cooperative Business School (CBS); and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to improve farming activities all round.

Earlier, the state Director of FMARD, Engr. Abdullahi Shehu said that ,”aside the wealth potentials of processing OFSP into various confectioneries such as Chin-chin, juice, biscuits, cake, flour, bread among others, its health benefits cannot be over emphasized as it is known to have enough nutritional values to supply the vitamin A requirement for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years, support pregnant and lactating mothers and also help boost the immune system of the elderly”.

In his remark, Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, informed the stakeholders that the state government are fully ready to reciprocate the same support for rice production to any crops in the state especially sweet potatoes to sustain food security in the country.

