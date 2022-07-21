From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions, saying it may wreak havoc in the nation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who made the appeal Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of NLC in his office said a security report also sent to his office by the Department of State Services (DSS), strongly warned against holding the protest, slated for July 26 and 27.

Ngige also argued that the rally could be wrongly interpreted as a ploy promote the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, a situation which could spur the supporters of the other political parties into violence.

The Minister in his speech, updated the labour leaders of the efforts so far made by the Federal Government to resolve the impasse in the university system, saying that efforts were still ongoing.

He further emphasized that the NLC cannot embark on a rally or protest as it part of the conciliation process of the ministry.

The Minister told the labour leaders that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) mandated him to notify them of the serious security implications of the planned protest.

He urged the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) to reconsider the planned rally as hoodlums might take advantage of it to cause breach of security.

Ngige expressed the concern of the Government that politicians might cash in on the rally to wreak havoc in the country.

He said, “The masses might wrongly interpret the rally as a ploy by the NLC to enhance the chances of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, a situation which could spur the supporters of the other political parties into violence.

“Section 40 of the constitution is clear on Freedom of Association. One of the provisions is that people of like minds can organise themselves and form a political party. There is also a provision that people in work or employment can organise themselves into unions. They are two parallels. Pararells don’t meet.

“I heard when you said you are mobilising for Labour Party. But, a trade union is not a political party. Look at the Trade Union Act. It does not allow trade unions to use their contributions to support any political party.”

Responding, both the Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Najeem Usman and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboajah assured the Government of a peaceful protest by the Congress, saying that infiltrators would not be allowed to participate in the protest.

Ugboajah said NLC appreciates all the efforts of Sen. Ngige towards the resolution of the industrial actions in the university system and pleads with him not to hands of the conciliation.

Ugboajah added, “We commend you for championing the harmonisation of salaries of workers in the country. We don’t understand why a messenger in NNPC or Central Bank should be earning more than a level 8 officer in the Ministry.”