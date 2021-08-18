Gyang Bere

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday expresses commitment to partner with Applied Science Private University (ASU), in Jordan on advance technology and Agriculture.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Management of ASU on Wednesday, in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Pam who noted that Nigeria has a strong relationship with Jordanian government stressed that Nigeria is ready to forge a productive collaboration that will stand the taste of time.

”When we came here this year, we discover that the Jordanians are good in technology. When we go back to Nigeria, we will encourage our youths to come for studies here.

”If we have a good biletral agreement, we will be able to sell the study idea to the government and people of Nigeria.

“We will speak to our Governors in various states and elites to sponsor some of our youths on scholarship to study in ASU. We believe this will enable our youths to channel their energy towards productive ventures,” he said.

Pam said that Nigeria will also explore the area of solar panel installation to provide light in rural communities to help curb the issues of Insecurity in the country.

President, Applied Science Private University, Prof. Iman Amin-Basheti said the University is one of the leading institutions in the Middle East.

She explained that the Institution has nine facilities which includes, faculty of Pharmacy; Engineering; Arts and Science; Business; Nursing; Information and Technology; Art and design; Law; Sharia and Islamic studies.

Prof. Basheti informed that the Institution which was established in 1988, offers about 36 programmes with over 6,000 students.

Nigeria Ambassador to Jordan, Faruk Malami Yabo noted that Nigeria has a cordial relationship with the Jordanian government.

He expressed optimism that that Christian Pilgrimage operation in Jordan would be sustained.