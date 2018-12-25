Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal government has expressed readiness to partner the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on road sector management.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this recently when he visited the national secretariat of the association in Abuja.

He noted that the government would not overlook the impact of RTEAN in the sector, as the association employs over 16 million people across the country.

Mustapha, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistance to President Muhammadu Buhari on Strategy and Policy, Hon Ibrahim Bapetal, said efforts by the Buhari-led government in fixing the roads across Nigeria was one of the major ways of turning the road transport sector around.

He also commended RTEAN President, Osakpamwan Eriyo, for his broad initiative since he assumed office.

“Federal government is ready to partner you people in any way that will be of benefits to the generality of your members and Nigerians. Today you can attest to the road construction all over the country; the president will do more and he is willing to give his best to Nigerians. We are overwhelmed today that we are in your office; the relationship will not stop by this visit instead; it is going to blossom from time to time. We really commend your president’s initiative this few period he assumed office; we can see the change,” he said.

Eriyo while appreciating the SGF, promised to maintain the harmonious relationship which had been established.