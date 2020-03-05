Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal government Tuesday said it was set to partner with Obajana cement factory inorder to boost the economy and to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country

It said this became imperative as the Obajana cement factory has singlehandedly employed over 11,000 direct jobs and 24,000 indirect jobs making it one of the greatest employers of labour in the country.

Minister of state for mining and steel development Samson Ogar made this disclosure while on inspection tour of Dangote cement factory , Obajana in Kogi state.

The minister who said he was highly impressed on what he saw on the factory said that the present administration has decided to embark on aggressive diversification drive away from oil whose price is fast dwindling in the international market.

” In view of what is happening to oil in international market,we can no longer rely only on oil as our source of revenue,there is need to explore other avenue to shore up our earnings and create jobs opportunity to our teeming youths”.

The Minister said that the Federal goverment will no longer fold it’s arm and allow illegal miners deny her of legitimate earnings that the enhance our revenue.

“We are not saying that Individual cannot mine,but we are saying come and legitimise your business by obtaining proper licence and don’t deny us legitimate revenue that would enhance income and provide jobs for our youths.”

He said the federal government was ready to give tax relief and other incentives to investors who ate ready to invest in the country especially in the steel and mining sector.

The Minister said that he was at the Dangote cement factory to explore area of collaboration between Federal government and the company with a view to assisting them to increase production and enable them employ more people.

The company’s Executive director, Mr DVG Edwin commended the Minister for the visit describing it as first of its kind that a top government official would be visiting the plant adding that the visit signifies a new beginning which the company will leverage

He said the cement factory the second largest in the world has four line production outlet with the fifth being currently constructed and when completed will produce 16.3 metric tonnes a day from it’s current 13.5 metric tonnes making it the largest cement factory in the world