Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government is to pay N1.6 billion as stipends to 84,000 persons in 15 local government areas in Kano State.

National Coordinator, National Cash Transfer Office, Dr.Temitope Sinkaiye disclosed this during a visit to the Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

She stated that the payment was sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to pay the poor and the vulnerable across the country their monthly stipends.

She said each beneficiary will receive N20,000 during the exercise, which began yesterday.

Dr. Sinkaiye stated that since the beginning of the programme two years ago, they had not faced any challenge in the area of funding as the Federal Government had made adequate arrangement through a loan from the World Bank.

She said arrangements have ben made for the education of the beneficiaries and how to empower them through group savings and establishment of small scale businesses.

She said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also to sensitise the beneficiaries about the dreaded disease.

“We observe social distancing so that by the time they go back,they will guide other members of their community how to protect themselves and stay healthy” she said.

Kano Deputy Governor, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, commended the Federal Government for the laudable initiative which would alleviate poverty, especially coming at the time the country is combating COVID-19 pandemic.

He also extolled the efforts of the National Cash Transfer Office for training the beneficiaries on how to tackle poverty.