From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government has assured that an investigation will be conducted following the recent Confirmation Examination that was taken by federal employees all around the nation.

The investigation, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, noted, is required to identify applicants who did not meet the requirements of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), vowing that “disciplinary measures against such criminals,” would be taken.

The Head of Service who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, OHCSF, Faruk Yusuf, noted that the computer-based test is an implementation of the digitalization and local content management of the civil service.

“As you know the Head of Civil Service is the one responsible for conducting confirmation examinations, which are compulsory before any public officer is confirmed into the service.

“All along, the process has been done manually, but in an effort to ensure this digitalisation process for the very first time, we had to subject this particular important exercise to a digital form,” Engr Yusuf stated to journalists after the exercise recently in Abuja.

Recall that the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had expressed satisfaction with the inaugural phase of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for civil servants.

He had told newsmen after monitoring the exercise at one of the CBT centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that although they experienced inconveniences, the test took which place simultaneously across the 36 states of the country, including the FCT, was largely successful.

“Clearly, the digitalization process of the civil service in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan has come to stay and it is going to be the basis for delivery of service in an efficient, cost-effective and revenue-generating manner,” he had said.

The Head of Service had recently informed that 13,000 civil servants nationwide had been shortlisted for Confirmation Examination. The test, she said, would be computer-based, and conducted in partnership with JAMB.