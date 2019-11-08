Marcus Nkire, Abuja

The Federal Government in a bid to capitalise on the benefits of the Digital world has promised to speed up process to create a cyber platform targeted at boosting the economy.

Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. ISA Ibrahim Pantami, stated this while explaining the idea behind the name change of his portfolio by Mr President last month.

He said, “We Intend to transcend from the traditional business to the digital business, the whole world now is going Digital and we need to improve our cyber space in order to move forward.”

“In agreement with Mr President, the federal Government is looking to grow our digital economy so that in the next we can begin to reap the rewards.”

He further detailed the policies on ground to develop the digital processes as he revealed intentions to review the costs of National Communications commission (NCC) controlled broadband services. He said.

“The idea is to get many Nigerians trained on digital literacy and secondly we want to make sure that broadband penetration has been increased and is affordable to Nigerians.

“And in the future we do hope to start giving incentives to people that want to migrate from traditional businesses to digital businesses.

“Currently, we are in contact with the NCC to review its costs, try as much as possible to reduce it and improve the effectiveness of its services.”

This came as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), FCT chapter, held its Annual General meeting on Thursday. The conference tagged “The leadership Question” was organised to discuss the prevailing conundrum of how we can galvanize the nation’s leadership process.

National President of the NIPR, Mal. Mukhtar Sirajo, weighed in on the contention, describing the country’s political habit of constantly selecting its leaders on tribal basis as archaic.

“It is Archaic to ask or judge ledearship by tribe. Competence should be the paramount criteria requested of any prospective leader,” he said.

Hitherto, the Chairman of the agency’s FCT chapter, Dr Tayo Haastrup, thanked everyone for their unwavering support during his tenure as he passed the torch on to the next administration,subject to an election.