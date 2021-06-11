By Steve Agbota

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday inaugurated the commercial operations of Lagos-Ibadan railway project at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos, describing the feat ‘‘as another milestone in the drive of his administration to revitalise the railway system and establish it as a choice mode of transportation for both passengers and freight.’’

Buhari at the occasion pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise the railway system as a transportation backbone that can transform industrial and economic activity in the country.

On the benefits of the Lagos-Ibadan corridor as well as other on-going railway projects across the country, President Buhari said:

‘‘This vital line establishes an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport within the short corridor, Lagos – Ibadan, as goods to the hinterland would now be transported by rail directly from the Apapa port Quayside straight to the Inland Container Depot located in Ibadan from where it can be distributed to other parts of the country.

‘‘In clear recognition of the challenges posed to our economic growth by absence of strong and effective infrastructure, we have in the rail sector, further to other ongoing railway infrastructure projects, embarked on the completion of the outstanding segment of the Lagos – Kano railway, which is Ibadan – Kano.

‘‘The Lagos – Kano railway project when completed will link the Kano-Maradi line at Kano and a rail link from the Nigeria southern ports of Lagos to Maradi in Niger Republic will be achieved.

‘‘The connection through rail would position Nigerian ports as the choice for import and export business of the people of landlocked Niger Republic.