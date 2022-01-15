From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has said it is making plans to procure a N219 aircraft two helicopters and hangar equipment from the PT Dirgantara of Indonesia.

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive (EVC/CE) of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said the agency has the approval to acquire the know-how from Indonesia on the development of civil and military aircraft. Prof. Mohammed Haruna stated this when he received the Indonesian Ambassador Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap and his delegates at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. Prof. Haruna explained that it is not the first time the Indonesian government is partnering with Nigeria on technology innovations and that the visit indicated their readiness for more.

He said: “It is approved for us to acquire the know-how from Indonesia on the development of aircraft, both civil and military, the armoured personnel carrier and other equipment needed by the military, and some technologies in the areas of fertilizer from locally available resources, simple and specialized vehicles that are implemented for agric mechanization and the irrigation system that would enhance and improve crop yields.

These are areas approved for us and they have agreed to the transfer of technology.

“This is not the first time Indonesia has trained our workforce in the areas of small hydro turbine production. Our people have specialised on it and doing it for the country.

The president has directed us to ensure that we acquire the technology, and the visit of the ambassador is a clear indication that the government of Indonesia and its people are willing to support us.

In his remarks earlier, the Ambassador, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap stated that the embassy was aware of the intent of NASENI to procure those products. He said the embassy will assist the agency to establish a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises to ease business.