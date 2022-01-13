From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Agency for Science And Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is set to procure Aircraft N219, hanger equipment and two helicopters from Dirgantara, an Indonesian enterprise.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna stated this when he received the Indonesian Ambassador and his delegates in the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Prof. Haruna explained that it is not the first time the Indonesian government is partnering with Nigeria on technology innovations and that the visit, indicated their readiness for more.

He said ” It is approved for us to acquire the know how from Indonesia on the development of aircraft both civil and military, the armoured personnel carrier and other equipment needed by the military and some technologies in the areas of fertilizer from locally available resources, simple and specialized vehicles that are implemented for agric mechanization and the irrigation system that would enhance and improve crop yield, these are areas approved for us and they have agreed to the transfer of technology.

“This is not the first time, Indonesia has trained our workforce in the areas of small hydro turbine production, our people have specialized on it and doing it for the country. The President has directed us to ensure that we acquire the technology and the visit of the Ambassador is a clear indication that the government of Indonesia and its people are willing to support us.

“The processes of acquiring the technology is for you to acquire it first to learn how to do the assembling and the process, the aircraft will be purchased to enable us know how to assemble it and in the process you are learning everything and gradually you will be able to produce different components.”

In his remarks earlier, the Ambassador of the republic of Indonesia to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap stated that the embassy is aware of the intent of NASENI to procure those products but is still seeking for its estimated value.

He added that the embassy will assist the agency to establish a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesia State owned enterprises to ease business.