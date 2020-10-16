Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it has begun the process of producing modernised tools, through a local firm, for onward distribution to visually impaired people to aid their movements.

This is even as it warned against the maltreatment of older persons, particularly those living with disabilities. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja during an event to mark the 2020 White Cane Day.

White Cane Safety/Awareness Day dates back to 1964 following the adoption of the joint resolution by the U.S. Congress designating October 15 to recognise the blind and visually impaired persons.

“In line with this year’s theme and in the area of technological innovations and advancement, the country through one of our local producers, is at the forefronts of bringing technological modifications to the conventional White Canes, making it more utility tool for the blind and visually impaired. We look forward to modern White Canes with sensors and alarms as well as other features that will help the blind and visually impaired live more independence,” she said.