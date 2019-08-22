Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to prosecute everyone linked with the contract that resulted in the judgment of the United Kingdom, Business & Property Courts (the Commercial Court) which awarded a cumulative sum of $9bn award against Nigeria and in favour of a private firm, Process & Industrial Developments Limited.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

Malami, who frowned at the contract transaction argued that it formed part of the inglorious legacies of past administrations, which this government is being made to grapple with.

Speaking on his agenda for the ministry, the AGF said henceforth, contract of certain categories will be vetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice before it is signed by any Federal Government agency.

He therefore vowed to prosecute financial institutions, linked with financial crimes along with the culprits.

He said: “Sadly, in spite of the spirited and concerted efforts of the current administration to combat corrupt practices and rent seeking in all its forms, Nigerians woke up on Friday 16th August, 2019 to the rudest consequences of the underhand dealings of -the past administration that has resulted in the award of $9billion against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by a British court, which ruled that Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) had the right to seize $9billion in Nigerian assets.