Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono, says the federal government has concluded arrangements to provide mechanised farming in 632 local government areas in the country.

Nanono, who disclosed this in Calabar during a town hall meeting organised by the ministry for agro industrialists in the South-south region, said no country plays with agro allied industries and so the government will support Cross River in it’s agricultural strides.

He said: “This is the beginning of agro industralisation in the country and the synergy and value chains created at the macro level is what the country needs to reduce the level of unemployment.

“The mechanisation is the major challenge besetting the agro industrial sector in the country and to tackle this, the federal government will provide mechanised farming in 632 local government areas in the country.

Speaking on the efforts of Cross River in the area of agriculture, the minister said: “The state is now a reference point in Nigeria’s Agro industrial revolution because it has done a lot in agro industralisation not just for its people but the whole country.