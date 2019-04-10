The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy tour continues with its arrival in Abuja, Nigeria scheduled for Thursday.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung is expected to receive the visiting FIFA team led by the Women’s Football Project Lead, Nicole Fisch, some officials of the Nigeria Football Federation led
by its President Amaju Pin- nick and FIFA Legend Peter Odemwingie, in his office on Thursday at 10am.
According to the tour schedule, the trophy will be displayed at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja at 12pm till 2.30pm. During a brief ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, a video on the journey of women’s football in Nigeria will be shown while fans will be allowed to take photographs with the trophy. Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, NFF Management officials and directors in the Sports Ministry are expected at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.
