According to the tour schedule, the trophy will be displayed at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja at 12pm till 2.30pm. During a brief ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, a video on the journey of women’s football in Nigeria will be shown while fans will be allowed to take photographs with the trophy. Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, NFF Management officials and directors in the Sports Ministry are expected at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.