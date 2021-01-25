From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that it was constructing and rehabilitating over 43 roads in tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking while handing over a two-kilometer internal road project which the Federal Government rehabilitated and reconstructed at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola said that the road intervention project had not only impacted on the condition of learning in the schools but had also created jobs and generated employment for Nigerians.

He added that the students were expressing renewed enthusiasm with regard to attending classes because some defective roads had been restored to good condition.

The Minister was represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works in Benue State, Engineer Charles Olasupo Oke.

“It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedbacks from students in the schools where this type of intervention had taken place”.

He explained that the infrastructure gap in the country was steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has now reached the schools.

In a statement, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Professor A.R. Kimbir, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the Minister for the road intervention project.

He said that the commissioning of the road project came less than two months after a 8.25MW Solar Hybrid Power Plant was commissioned in the School.

“The eloquent message from these projects is that the gap in infrastructural needs of the university is being steadily bridged by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The university is really deficient in the quantum and quality of adjectives to convey her true feeling of gratitude and happiness,” he said.

“The positive impact of this project on campus life was highly invaluable as it addresses infrastructural needs of the university with direct bearing on the quality of learning environment, easy movement on the campus for staff, students and members of the host community” the Vice Chancellor, said.