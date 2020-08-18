Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman, Federal Government Public Works Selection Committee, Plateau State, Hon Rufus Bature, says that President Muhammadu Buhari has given the directive for the recruitment of 17,000 unskilled persons in 17 Local Government Areas in Plateau State.

He noted that the recruitment, which will cut across all political parties, religion and different ethnic groups, will bring relief to some excruciating pains occasioned by the current reality in the world.

Hon Bature, who is the former Secretary to Government of Plateau, disclosed this during a press briefing held in Government House Jos, said the current initiative by President Buhari will provide employment to 774, 000 Nigerians in 774, 000 local government areas in the country.

‘The 17,000 recruitment in Plateau State will be engaged by the Federal Government between October and December 2020 to carry out public works that are peculiar to each LGA and they will be paid N20,000 per month.

‘We shall distribute forms that will be filled by identified recruits. These forms are free and should not be sold as indicated on the forms. All the state Ward’s have been allocated at least 50 slots depending on the number of wards in the LGA.

‘These forms are to be distributed to every Plateau person so qualified irrespective of political differences, religious affiliation and any other thing that will encourage our unity.”

Hon. Bature assured that the committee will be transparent in the recruitment and vowed not to disappoint the President, particularly on the laudable initiative that has a positive impact on the citizens.

‘We cannot afford to fail Mr. President nor our amiable and indefatigable Governor and above all the good people of Plateau State. We believe that with God on our side, we shall stand the test of time.’