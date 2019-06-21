Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to remodel over 10,000 schools, every year, in collaboration with states, under its ‘Every Child Counts programme.’

Every Child Counts Education policy is aimed at transforming digital literacy, functional skills acquisition, school infrastructure and retraining for the purpose of moving Nigeria to a knowledge-driven economy.

It will also equip and transform classrooms to lab, workshops under the N-Power Junior programme across the six geo-political zones.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, also said the federal government is committed to repositioning its education sector, in order to prepare its young people to thrive in the changing world by investing in the development of practical, creative and innovative skills for young Nigerians which will enable children be the catalyst for Nigerians emerging in a knowledge economy.

The vice president, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Rule of Law, Dr Fatima Waziri Azi, said the federal government introduced the Every Child Counts Education policy to transform digital literacy, functional skills acquisition, school infrastructure and teacher retraining for the purpose of moving Nigeria to a knowledge- driven economy.

“Without doubt, Every Child Counts Education Initiative has a lot of entry points that can complimentarily accommodate the Education for Justice Programme in Nigeria,” he said.

According to the vice president, the federal government seeks to ensure that public schools, which have substantial amount of the population, become the objective basis upon which the educational goals for primary and secondary schooling are judged.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said education is the quickest and most assured vehicle to liberate the society from all forms of vices.

He assured that the ministry is leaving no stone unturned towards achieving a safe, just and egalitarian society.

He was represented by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Lami Amodu.