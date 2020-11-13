Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Three months after the Lagos and Abuja international airports were opened to international flights, the Federal Government is set to reopen Kano and Port Harcourt international airports.

Speaking during a briefing of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, yesterday, Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the two airports would be reopened when the twin issues of ICT infrastructures and adequate number of staff to man the airports have been provided.

He said the reopening of the two airports would decongest Lagos and Abuja airports and make travel more convenient for passengers.

Nuhu said the NCAA was waiting on the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to provide the ICT infrastructures, while port health services were already working to have adequate number of staff to man the airports.

He,however, did not disclose the date for the reopening of the two airports. Government had on September 5 announced resumption of international flights from Abuja and Lagos airports.

Meanwhile, Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19 has said that there would be no relaxing of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, stated this at the daily briefing of the pandemic, yesterday.

Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, also advised Nigerians to suspend unnecessary travels particularly to high burden countries for the next one year.

“As we inch towards the end of the year, any trip outside the country, especially to countries with higher prevalence infection, if it is not absolutely necessary, if it is not essential, work related, before we even go into testing or not testing, we will advise that you wait another year. Do not travel please stay in Nigeria.”