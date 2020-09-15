Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal government has disclosed plans to repatriate Internally Displaced Places (IDPs) who are Nigerians and are residing in Diffa, the Niger Republic.

Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Zullum made the remark when a Federal Government delegation visited Nigerian Refugees in Diffa for an on-the-spot assessment and to assure them of efforts being made to repatriate them.

This was contained in a statement released yesterday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

According to her, Gov Zullum was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq who was represented by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ali Grema and the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed

Zullum assured them of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in ensuring their safe return to Nigeria and their reintegration into the society.

The team also met with officials from the Nigerien government led by Governor Isa Lameen of Diffa region and toured an ongoing construction of 1000 temporary Shelter units and 280 Refugee Housing Units in Damasak town located on the fringes of the Nigerien border.