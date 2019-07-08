The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, disclosed yesterday that the Federal Government is set to resume expansion joints replacement on Lagos bridges and added that materials for replacement of expansion joints on Alaka Bridge have arrived.

Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria, yesterday, said the materials were currently being cleared at the port, for the contractor to immediately mobilise to site to begin second phase replacement of damaged expansion joints.

“Important materials for the repairs of the expansion joints has arrived and we are at the point of clearing them at the Wharf.

“We would look at the very critical expansion joints and change them. The contractor has replaced two of the joints just recently,” he said.

Kuti said materials needed for replacement of expansion joints were not available locally hence the delay in fixing the bad portions and appealed for understanding by motorists.

On the damaged expansion joints causing discomfort on the popular Long Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, he said the joints had been repaired before, but added that the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is carrying out a “review” of the work done on the bridge to tackle new faults.

He, however, said progress is being made on construction works in the ongoing reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project.

“Rain is slowing us down but work is going on and we are making progress. As at the last report, section one, which spans Lagos to Sagamu Interchange is about 42 per cent completed,” he said.

On the trailer park in Apapa, Kuti explained that trailers are already using the park while the contractor is completing some facilities there.

“We have finished one borehole and we are doing some electrical works also,” he added.