From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Mamman, has assured that the Federal Government was going to resuscitate the six abandoned power plants located in Abia North zone of Abia State.

Mamman who gave the assurance while being conducted round the power plants by the senator representing Abia North and the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, expressed dismay that such huge projects which had gulped several billions of naira were abandoned.

‘I have gone round and seen the state of dilapidation of the power plants abandoned over 10 years ago and something positive must be done,’ he said.

The Minister noted that being projects that would impact positively on the economic life of the people, the Federal Government was going to do everything positively to complete the power plants soon.

‘This year is almost ended, but what I am assuring the people of the area is that as soon we entered next year, God permits, we are going to get these power plants running,’ the Minister promised.

Senator Kalu had earlier while speaking at the palace of the Eze Aro kingdom during a courtesy call said the numerous roads being reconstructed in the area by the Federal Government may not bring the desired economic benefit if the power plants were not resuscitated and put to use.

He said it was because of the importance of the projects to the economic development of the area that made him to draw the attention of the Federal Government to them and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the pleas of the people of Abia North.

He appealed to the Federal Government for the speedy completion of the six power plants in the area.

The power plants are the 132KV transmission lines at Ohafia, Arochukwu and Mbalano, and the 132/33KV Substations also located in the areas.