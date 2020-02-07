Steve Agbota

The Federal Government has concluded plans to expend N100 billion in revamping the abandoned fishing terminals in Akwa Ibom with a view to generating employment for the citizenry.

Speaking after the tour of the facilities at the Akai Ebughu and Ibaka terminals in Mbo Local Government Area, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, explained that the fishing terminals would cost about N100 billion to bring it to its full potential.

He said on the completion of the project, it would boost the economy, giving assurance that remedial measures would soon commence in the terminals to harness business activities, pending the full completion of the project.

He explained: “Part of our efforts is to make sure that the economic potential of Nigeria on the sea, including agriculture, fishing, port activities and all things that can engage citizens as well as generating revenue for the country are activated. We are assessing the state of these multipurpose terminals, which were initially conceived, planned and constructed primarily as fishing terminals,s but it is for all kinds of vessels and all economic activities.

“These terminals, when activated, can take care of the economic challenges of this country, which include fishing and all kinds of import, which would create employment. Part of the reasons for assessing the project was to let the investors identify the potential of the facility and take advantage as well. The essence of this visit is to let investors see the potential here; some of the investors that can be interested in investing in this terminal are those who are building trollers, ships and other sea going vessels. We have to show them the facilities, which they could use in ship building.”

According to him, others could be interested in operating in this port for the purpose of going into the Atlantic Ocean to fish all kinds of marine life that are of export quality and can be used here in the country.

He said that the Federal Government was determined to boost security at the high sea and coastal areas to curtail the activities of sea pirates at Ibaka seaports, adding that government was also working out modalities for alleviating the plight of the people in the coastal area.

Also speaking, Representative of the Deputy Senate President, Senator, Ovie Omo-agege, who was in the entourage, Mr Azuka Agbihi, pledged the commitment of the National Assembly to ensure the actualisation of the project.

Speaking on behalf of the people, the President of Oro Union, Mr Etim Atteh, commended President Muhamadu Buhari for sending the team to assess the abandoned terminal.

He appealed to the Federal Government to ensure an urgent reactivation of the terminals for the growth of the economy.