Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said special terrorism prosecution courts will soon be resuscitated in the country.He said the decision is part of efforts to address insecurity.

The minister stated this in a statement by his special assistant on media and public relations, Umar Gwandu.

“The Federal Government is committed to ending insecurity in the country. The courts are to bring to book all those found guilty in connection with terrorism, so as to serve as a deterrent to others. In addition to the prosecution of 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers, the measures taken by the government will counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.”

Former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Ibrahim Auta on April 30, 2013, made a practice direction that amended the order 48 rule 4 of the Federal High Court (civil procedure) rule 2009, which took effect on June 3, 2013.

The practice direction was intended to fast-track criminal trials relating to offences of terrorism, kidnapping, trafficking in persons, rape, corruption, and money laundering cases, and ensure that delays in criminal trials are largely eliminated.

Under this practice, the court shall ensure that criminal cases are fully ready for trial before hearing dates are agreed, in order to minimise undue adjournments and delays. Parties involved in the trials are also expected to focus only on important matters relating to their cases.