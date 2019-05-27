Chinenye Anuforo

Concerned about the lingering ‘Right of Way (RoW) issues that have continued, particularly at the state levels, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that the Federal Government has plan to revisit the National Economic Council (NEC) resolutions, with a view to encouraging the state governments to see to its practical implementation.

This is even as he said that the nation’s telecommunications sector development is very critical to the Federal Government. He said this yesterday in Lagos during the maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecom Leadership Summit (NTLS) 2019 with the theme, “Repositioning the Nigerian Telecom Industry for the Future: Prospect and Challenges”, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, explained that the Federal Government, under the present administration, is desirous of bridging the digital divide.

“We understand the challenges of deploying infrastructure that drive access to telecommunications services to very wide geographical locations in Nigeria. We are also aware of the security challenges that face different economic activities in some parts of the country, which may have led to disruption of services, and in some cases, led to attendant destruction of infrastructure. But we will continue to put in our best efforts to ensure that we contain these challenges,” he said. He noted that the Federal Government is proud of the performance of NCC in its sustained democratisation of access to telecommunications services and maintaining stability in the sector.

“With 174 million connected lines, 116 million access to the internet, and current broadband penetration at 33.22 per cent, the impact on lifestyles, businesses, and social interactions, has continued to improve. Direct and indirect employment opportunities have been remarkable.