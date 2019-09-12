Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that the first set of weigh- bridges would soon be rolled out across the country.

This, he said, would help to protect Nigerian roads by guarding against excess cargo weights.

The Minister stated this when he received the board members of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) led by its Chairman, Mr Babatunde Lemo, in his office. While acknowledging FERMA’s mandate to maintain roads, Fashola urged them to pay more attention to the protection of road while carrying out the maintenance. He warned road users against wilful damage of roads through overloading. He also said that once the weighbridges are in place, excess loads would be offloaded and owners surcharged.

According to him, the country was at the peak of the rainy season where the roads were prone to damages, adding that the consequences of bad weather were harmful to every country’s infrastructure-architecture, leaving behind devastating effects. He stated that the government was aware of these challenges and is responding to them.

While urging FERMA to collaborate more with the Federal Controllers of Works in the state to improve the quality of Nigerian roads, he also promised to empower the controllers to take ownership and full responsibility of the ministry’s strategy of road protection to secure lives and properties, adding that FERMA should leverage on the wealth of experience of these controllers in road repairs and maintenance.

“Maintenance of highways is very crucial to government as this would facilitate economic growth and job creation. FERMA is an important component of the government strategy for maintaining the road network” Fashola said. Earlier, Lemo assured the minister of the Board’s continuing partnership and collaboration with the ministry to attain its objective. He requested the ministry to factor in the agency’s role in all road investments, stressing the need for the government’s continuous support in ensuring adequate appropriations and budget releases from time to time.