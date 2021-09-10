From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s attack on firefighters and fire trucks by hoodlums in Kogi State, the Federal Government has resolved to wedge the sledge hammer on any State that fails to protect Federal Fire Service firefighters and equipment in their domain.

This is in addition to blacklisting any community who continuously attacks firefighters.

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim who stated this in Abuja, yesterday condemned the attack on Firefighters in Kogi State and added that the perpetrators must be brought to book. According to him, his “directive of blacklisting any community who continuously attacks firefighters still stands and that henceforth any state government that can not ensure the protection of Federal Fire Service firefighters and equipments in their states will leave the Service with no other option but to withdraw its presence from the State, as he will not fold his hands and watch his men being maimed and killed as well as fire trucks worth millions of Naira being destroyed”.

He pointed out that the attack, which is one amongst many has further buttressed his call for the establishment of an armed squad in the Federal Fire Service known as Fire Police that would be saddled with the responsibility of protecting firefighters and fire trucks at fire scenes.

According to Ibrahim, hoodlums are emboldened to attack firefighters because they are aware of the absence of armed personnel to protect the firefighters.



Speaking through SF Ugo Huan, Public Relations Officer, Federal Fire Service, Ibrahim vowed that those behind the dastardly act will surely be punished, reiterating that it is a criminal offence for anyone to attack firefighters or fire truck for whatsoever reason. He said the attack took place on Wednesday, September 9, 2021 along Felele Road when firefighters responded to distress call over a car that caught fire at Al-Salam fuel station opposite Kogi State Polytechnic. “The State command had received a fire call concerning a car fire, while approaching the scene, mob armed with dangerous weapons began to attack the truck which was conveying firefighters, thereby destroying parts of the truck and injuring firefighters who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. This is the second time in Kogi State firefighters will be attacked”, he disclosed.

The matter, he affirmed has since been reported to the Police for investigation and subsequent arrest of the culprits, and similar complaint lodged with the Chief Security Officer of the Kogi State Government house .