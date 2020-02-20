Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government says it will set up at least one industry in each of the senatorial zones in the country.

The Minister of States, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, dropped the hint on Thursday in Kano during a courtesy call on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The minister was in the state to commission a Mechatronics Workshop as well as an administrative block at the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Industrial Skill Training Centre (ISTC) in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, she informed of plans to establish agro-processing zones across the six zones of the country, saying that the plan was already discussed at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

”It is important here to begin to sensitize the people because, by next year, some of these agro-allied industries would begin to take off and then we would cover all the zones before the year 2023,” she stated.

She added that Kano Free Trade Zone had been earmarked for upgrading under the special intervention budget of the government, adding that, in the light of this, there were firm discussions on how to free trade zone of all the encumbrances that had been inhibiting its take off.

She said that government was looking at how to scale up its activities around the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the state adding that the Bank of Industries (BOI) would be invited to access credits to these businesses at single-digit rates.

The governor of Kano State, Ganduje, in his response, reiterated that the Kano is a commercial and industrial state while remarking that more industries are bound to spring up in the state in the light of the Federal Government’s resolve to speed up the industrial development of the country.

He stressed his willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Industries in the area of the establishment of an industrial park in the state and all areas that would benefit the state.