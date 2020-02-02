Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami (SAN) on Sunday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

Highlight of the meeting is the signing of a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United State of America (USA) for the repatriation of the $321m looted assets, by the late head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The meeting, our corresspondent learnt is an annual event between Nigeria and the United States of America aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, confirmed the development.

He disclosed that the move to repartriate the money is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

He further disclosed that the meeting is not an an adhoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that

holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal

affairs of the participating states.

Aside Malami, the Nigerian government delegation is expected to include Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Foreign Affairs; Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as

well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.