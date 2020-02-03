Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) ,on Sunday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

Highlight of the meeting is the signing of a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey ,and the United State of America (USA) ,for repatriation of the $321m assets, by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The meeting, Daily Sun learnt is an annual event between Nigeria and the United States of America aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu ,has confirmed the development.

Gwando ,disclosed that the move to repatriate the money was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

He further disclosed that the meeting is not an an adhoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.

In addition to Malami’s trip,the Nigerian government delegation is expected to be part of the meeting which would includ Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Minister of Foreign Affairs; Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.