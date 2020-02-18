Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Honourable Hamisu Muazu Shira, has said that the Federal Government will soon release funds to the state for the construction of the proposed 2500 housing units in the state.

Shira disclosed this while answering questions from reporters on the recent visit of Governor Bala Mohammed to the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamshuna Ahmed, in her Abuja office.

The Commissioner said according to the Minister of Finance, efforts are in top gear by the ministry to release N6 billion out of the 12 billion naira to ensure the commencement of the project in the state.

According to him, so far about ninety per cent of the preparations for the take-off of the project has been completed.

“Let me commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for embarking on advocacy visits to critical stakeholders in Abuja. It is an indication that the governor is determined to bring development to the state,” he said

Shira said the construction of the 2500 housing units was in line with the policy thrust of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to provide affordable accommodation to the common man and civil servants.

He assured the resolve of the ministry to support the present administration to modernize the state through the construction of many housing units across the state.

He assured that his ministry is ready to provide the required support “to enable you leave legacies by performing better than his predecessors.”

On the governor’s visit to the Minister of Environment, the Commissioner said the visit has yielded positive result as the ministry has pledged to assist the state through the support of international organisations to overcome its environmental challenges.

Shira said the ministry is currently working to restore the lost glory of the State Waste to Wealth Recycling Plant factory so as to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, thereby reducing poverty in the state.