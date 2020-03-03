The Gombe State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mijinyawa Yahaya, has disclosed that the Federal Government will spend N12.5 billion on Transforming Irrigation Management In Nigeria (TRIMING) in the state and some parts of Borno.

He said the project would cover the key areas such as integrated water resources management plan of the Gongola sub basin, dam safety and operations improvement of Dadin-Kowa dam as well as development of irrigation and drainage systems for all year round agricultural production.

“Dadin-Kowa Dam is one of the irrigation projects selected for construction in order to exploit full potential of the dam,” he said.

The selection, he added was in line with the Federal Government desire to achieve a sustainable growth in agriculture through the TRIMING project. Yahaya, said based on the studies conducted by TRIMING project, the irrigation component of the studies identified total irrigable area of about 5, 200 hectares downstream of Dadin-Kowa Dam.

He said that out of this number, 2, 000 hectares could be fully irrigated by gravity while the remaining 3,000 hectares would be by pumping.

The commissioner said the 2, 000 hectares by gravity had been selected for immediate construction and the contract had been signed, adding that works were expected to commence before the end of March and to be completed in two years.