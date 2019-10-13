Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Federal Government has promised to support Bauchi State government to modernize its grazing reserves in line with international best practice.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, while interacting with stakeholders in the sector in Bauchi.

Nanono said the Livestock Transformation Plan initiated by the Buhari’s administration is to cater for the needs of the beneficiaries.

He said the ministry would sensitise farmers and other critical stakeholders on the need to key into the policy as foreign investors have agreed to invest in the sector.

While assuring of federal government’s support for effective implementation of the policy in the state, the minister attributed the high rate of unemployment in the country to the collapsed of industries.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said if properly utilised, the grazing reserves in the state would contribute positively towards the reduction of poverty and unemployment.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the governor said already the state government has keyed into the federal government livestock transformation plan.

Mohammed expressed the readiness of his administration to modernise its grazing reserves for the socioeconomic development of the state.