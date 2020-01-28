Hajiyya Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has expressed Federal Government’s willingness to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) interested in returning to their communities.

Farouq, who stated this in Bauchi on Monday when she visited Gov. Bala Mohammed, also said IDPs who wished to settle in their host communities, would be encouraged.

The minister explained that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was established to address the challenges of the subregion, souring that the commission would live up to its responsibilities.

“For those who have found home in Bauchi, we are going to seek for your support and understanding for us to settle them here in Bauchi,’’ said the Minister.

She disclosed that her Ministry, in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), was in the state to provide about 56,000 IDPs with 5,000 bags of rice, 7,000 pieces of wrappers (clothing materials), 3,000 blankets and 20,000 packets of Maggi cubes.

Other materials were 4,000 sachets of tomato paste, 600 mats and 1,500 bags of beans.

Governo Bala Mohammad, who was represented by his deputy, Malam Baba Tela, said the state is located in a strategic place which attracts IDPs from other North Eastern states.

He said that although the state government was able to accommodate them, there was need for Federal Government to assist the state to cater for them effectively.