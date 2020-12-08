By Joy Umukoro

The Federal Government has been urged to provide basic amenities that would help local manufacturers especially shoe factories to promote employment and boost economic development.

The call was made by the chairman of the Indigenous Manufacturers and Dealers of Footwear Association of Nigeria (IMADEFA), Mr.Chijioke Obiorah, at the 15th year anniversary of the association held in Lagos.

He lamented that many of the local manufacturing shoe factories have closed down because of challenges from foreign competitors, who have received huge support from their government. Others have closed down due to frustration that came from foreigners who are busy flooding our market with finished imported goods.

“The truth is that more harm has been done to this industry. Despite the challenges we have five manufacturing shoe factories that can employ about 5000 people. Our vision is to build more clusters of shoe factories in Lagos, Ogun, Anambra and Abia states by the year 2021,” he explained.

Corroborating him, the special guest of honor, Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, represented by Jeff Akajuba said Nigeria is blessed with skills but is technically lacking in such infrastructure such as electricity, as well as the basic amenities to grow businesses.

“The China goods are mass produced, and that is why they don’t last long. Nigerians lack patriotism and that is why most of us are patronizing China goods. If the Nigerian government can equip us to do business in Nigeria, we will outsmart China,” he noted.