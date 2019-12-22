Philip Nwosu

THE Federal Government has said that it will continue to tackle problems of insecurity plaguing the nation and ensure that law-abiding Nigerians live in their various communities in peace and harmony and without harassment.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), who gave the assurance said the government is making efforts to ensure that the problems of insecurity are resolved in the coming months as it is not relenting in tackling security issues.

General Magashi spoke during the passing out parade of 21 mid-level officers and 527 military personnel from the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, where they undertook courses on entrepreneurship, management and life after retirement.

The Minister of Defence also urged graduating officers and the 527 retiring personnel to be pro-active in life to face challenges they might encounter.

He said that they should also not abstain from physical exercises and also apply the various skills acquired at the course to better themselves after retirement.

Magashi implored them to uphold integrity, saying that “they should remain focused on duty.”

He said that the institution had been able to achieve the purpose for which it was established.

«This place is already developed, not only developed in terms of structure but in terms of the intention that it was meant for.

«It was meant to solve the problem of our soldiers who were wounded in the warfront in the early 70s.We decided to rehabilitate them and the centre was fixed. I think they have succeeded then and now, they are succeeding further, ” he said.

Commenting on the security issues in the country, the minister said that he was optimistic that Nigerians would soon be happy with the achievements recorded.

“Security has always been a problem in this country for quite a while and I believe we have gone from bad to good one time, now, it is from good to better.

“And very soon, Nigerian people will be very happy with the progress, ” he said.

Air Vice-Marshal Abubakar Liman, the Commandant of NAFRC, urged the personnel to make use of the skills acquired.