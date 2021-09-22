Driven by the quest to expand its revenue base, the Federal Government yesterday said it is working out modalities to begin taxing digital transactions across the country.

It added that the move also helps in plugging loop- holes in the revenue generating ecosystem.

Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha gave the hints on digital tax collection and remittances on Tuesday in Abuja at 17th General Assembly of the West African Administrations Forum (WATAF) and 10th year anniversary of the organisation themed: ‘The Taxation of the Digital Economy: Exploring Untapped Revenue Sources in Africa”.

Already, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have approved the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) request to digitize tax collection and remittances in Nigeria; having seen the importance of its taxpro max, an inhouse technology that helped it rake in over N664 billion in