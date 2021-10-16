From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government said it would be training 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in digital literacy skills.

The Director General, Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, made the disclosure at the weekend when he welcomed Imaan Ibrahim, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) to his office in Abuja.

Inuwa said the initiative was to enable the seamless reintegration of Nigerian citizens who were displaced as a result of insecurity.

The DG added that the training of IDPs on Digital Literacy was part of the implementation of NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024) to enable a fast-growing digital economy for Nigerians.

‘Employing Digital Literacy and Skills strategy, one of the seven pillars of NITDA SRAP is in line with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) which promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy,’ he said.

‘Following a methodological approach is necessary to achieve a SMART initiative. A combination of capable people, due process and deployment of adequate technology is required.’

While explaining some of NITDA’s intervention projects, especially in capacity building, Inuwa noted that the Agency has continuously engaged in several training across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country with the use of different platforms like virtual training, online platforms, and physical training.

The NITDA boss also expressed willingness to support the commission with working tools and conduct IT training for its staff while also ensuring the team of NITDA’s collaboration.

He said a Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DTTWG) comprising members from both organisations would be set up to enable the execution of identified aspects for partnership.

Earlier in her remarks, the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, said her organisation was seeking collaboration in training, technical and tool support from NITDA to promote digital inclusion and national development.

Ibrahim noted that over 4 million Nigerians are internally displaced and the number is doubling up at an alarming rate, due to the natural disasters resulting from floods.

The commissioner was optimistic that NITDA’s move to train teeming youths at the IDPs and persons of concern would contribute to the diversification of the economy that will enable the elevation of 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years as projected by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

