From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has kick-started a pioneer programme to train members of Kano Executive Council on e-Governance and digital transformation.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of a two-day event to launch the programme in Abuja on Monday.

The programme was initiated to give special training to the top government officials in the state on modern technology adoption, in order to improve their performances at all levels, while delivering services to the general public.

Pantami, while delivering his keynote address, noted that the training was the first of its kind in Nigeria at the state level, adding that there could not be a better place to start than Kano State. According to him, Kano is the most populous State in Nigeria and the commercial nerve center of Northern Nigeria.

The Minister stated that the commencement of the programme makes Kano State Executive Council members the first beneficiaries, which at the end, will well position the state to develop a strong digital economy, and have a transformational impact on the state and the nation at large.

In his address, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who is to chair the project, thanked the Federal Government, particularly the Ministry for bringing various initiatives, including training of over 1,000 youths on digital skills and other support provided in the state.

He pledged his government’s commitment towards the realization of ICT policy in the state. He said ICT has been a critical element to governance, and his administration is making all efforts to ensure that the state taps on the immense benefit of e-Governance and digital technologies by simplifying government operations as well as limiting government spending.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the training programme was a milestone to the Kano State digital economy journey.

He emphasized that a lot can be achieved together, especially in e-governance and digital transformation which has five milestone; firstly, is about moving government services online for users to conveniently access government services as well as cost reduction, while the second one is to have open data for the state to engage its citizens, getting more information and data economy; and the third is using digital technology to inform decision easily by the data you have.

The DG added that, digital governance, which is fourth on the list, is beyond enhancing existing processes, he said it is about using technology as a source of inspiration to come up with new way of delivering services, using technology to come up with innovation in the way you do your business and unlock opportunities for the citizens.

He said the fifth one is to make the government smart by using emerging technology to predict what is going to happen, what the citizens are going to think and how to shape and equip the citizens’ mindset within the state.

