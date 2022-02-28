From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government is to launch the 2022-2026 national action plan on human trafficking in Nigeria.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this in a statement, yesterday by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Farouq explained that the plan was approved at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) and that it would bring together stakeholders to brainstorm on how to fight human trafficking in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria 2022 – 2026 is a roadmap for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), state taskforces against human trafficking, civil society organisations, international donor organisations as well as the media in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

“It will serve as a National Policy Document in combating human trafficking in Nigeria and the blueprint for all anti-human trafficking interventions as it ensures efficiency and greater synergy in the utilisation of intervention funds from the international community and domestic donors,” she said.