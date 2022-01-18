From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, has indicated that Uboma Secondary School, Ikperejere Etiti (USSIE), in Ihite/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, would be upgraded and equipped with modern science facilities by the Federal Government.

This is even as he inspected ongoing projects in the school attracted by the minister and other alumni of USSIE.

Nwajiuba, who addressed old boys of the school during their annual end-of-the-year reunion recently, charged them to remain good ambassadors of the school, assist one another and support ongoing projects, in line with the vision of the school’s famous principal, C. Udumaga.

He explained that the school was a first class institution, which produced a governor, senators, members of the House of Representatives, bishops and technocrats, and promised to restore the lost glory of USSIE.

“I have selected this school as a STEM centre. A science centre that would be equipped by the Federal Government,” Nwajiuba said, commending the 1982 set for hosting the 2021 AGM.

Earlier, the national chairman of USSIE Old Students, Chief Silas Okonkwo, said the association, which came into being 10 years ago in Abuja, has strived to improve infrastructural facilities of their alma mater, providing financial and welfare packages to members of the association who were in need or sick, in line with the vision of its founding fathers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He listed some ongoing projects in the school to include reconstruction of Acharaeke House, sponsored by Emeka Nwajiuba, and principal’s office, being built by the association, while a new gate has been completed and handed over to the school by the 1982 set.

Chief Okonkwo, however, listed the challenges confronting the association to include paucity of funds, poor attendance of meetings by all sets, inability of members to pay their annual dues, and redeem pledges they made as well as absence of local branches of USSIE in members’ cities of residence, except the Lagos branch.

Okonkwo who stated that burglary proof doors and windows would be installed in the school buildings to secure students and properties, noted that tiling/furnishing of principal’s offices, and the Acharaeke hall, building of offices, equipment of science laboratories, as well as building of CBT centre are other ongoing projects.

He disclosed that the association would institute yearly scholarship award for overall best student in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and best students in all subjects.

While appealing more financial support, the national chairman commended the minister of state for education for sponsoring a building project and extolled Senator Frank Ibezim for donating N3 million to the USSIE in 2021.

Highlights of the event was a lecture presentation by Dr Chukwuma Ogueri of Federal University of Technology, Owerri; unveiling of the new gate, and a novelty match between the 1990/1991 sets.