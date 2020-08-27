Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, disclosed that Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has mapped out various polio assets across the country and had started deploying them for the purpose of other disease interventions.

The assets, according to government, were used in the fight against polio which was successful, leading to the certification of Nigeria a polio free country by the World Health Organization (WHO) few days ago.

The Minister who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, identified the need for collaboration and support from states in the effort to strengthen the fight against several other diseases that are endemic in Nigeria.

He said: “We need the support of Governors and other stakeholders in our effort to implement the transition of the experienced polio human resources for health, to other areas of the health sector, especially at primary care level.

“This new era can be the rallying point for progress and development of health on the African continent and our country. This is my message as we jointly celebrate the eradication of wild poliovirus in Nigeria and Africa.”

He, thus commended the strong commitment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, States and Local Governments, local and international development partners, sponsors and donors, traditional, religious and community leaders, and thousands of NPHCDA staff and gallant frontline health workers, who moved from house to house, community to community, vaccinating children under difficult and daunting circumstances.