Samuel Bello, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that Nigeria could effectively improve governance, boost commerce, fight crime and better manage intelligence through the adoption of GridCodes, a Technology for digital addressing which was designed and founded by a Nigerian.

Onu stated this recently in Abuja when he inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on the adoption of Gridcodes.

GridCodes is a technology for digital addressing invented and globally patented by Squadron Leader Adefola Amoo (rtd).

The inter-ministerial committee was setup in furtherance of a directive given by the Chairman of the Nigerian Digital Addressing Council Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to review GridCodes Technology for national adoption by the Federal Government.

He said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy to encourage and adopt indigenous built technology as contained in Executive Order No 5 had produced many opportunities for indigenous innovation.

Onu further said that achievement of Digital Addressing through adoption of GridCodes would help Nigeria have a well civilised and orderly society, where the rule of law is better administered. This in the long run would greatly facilitate a long-lasting panacea for peace and unity in the country.

He also said adopting GridCodes for Nigeria would encourage further indigenous exploration of innovation, natural resources and raw materials to attain greatness and also occupy her rightful place among the comity of nations.