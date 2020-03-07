The Federal Government will set up a committee to verify claims by scientists that they have found a cure for coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19 and Lassa Fever.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said this at a youth summit organised by the Middle Belt youths council in Jos over the weekend.

According to Otuyemi Adetayo of the ministry’s press and public relations unit, the minister recently announced a prize of N36million for any scientist that discovers the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

According to Dr Onu, the Nigerian Academy of Sciences is also fully involved in the work of the committee on the verification of claims for the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

He further urged Nigerians to strive to surmount any future epidemic challenge and not depend on other nations for solutions.

Dr Onu also implored youths of the Middle-Belt and Nigeria at large, to take advantage of science and technology to improve on their livelihood and fortunes. He appealed to them to believe that Nigeria can be better and be prepared to contribute their quota to ensure that Nigeria surmounts her challenges.

Dr Onu also urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the forthcoming Science and Technology Expo to delve into new technologies and start-up businesses that would improve their lives, adding that the ministry will support them to be employers of labour and creators of wealth.

Earlier the president of the Middle Belt Youth Association, Mr Emmanuel Zopmal, urged Nigerian youths should embrace science, technology and innovation to improve on their fortunes.