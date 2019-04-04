Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Council for Women Development (NCWD) said it has offered to train some selected 76 women farmers and entrepreneurs on the use of 21st century technology and project management skills for improved performance in business.

NCWD’s Director General, Mary Ekpere-Eta, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the training in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the programme is designed to expose women to various ways Information and Communication Technology (ICT) could help them maximise opportunities.

She admitted that ICT has redefined global business and way of life, hence, the need to get the women acquainted with basic knowledge of computer and its opportunities.

She said: “We have a total of 76 participants selected from various Farmers’ Associations and Small-Scale businesses across Nigeria.

“The aim is to give the women the opportunity to compete favourably with their male counterparts and contribute their quota to socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria.” She added that each of the participants will be given a brand new laptop and cash to enable them develop more interest in the use of technology.

Head of ICT, NCWD, Morris Udom, said ICT has transformed global business environment and enhanced efficiency and service delivery.