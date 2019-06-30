Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has trained no fewer than 836 women and young girls on vocational skills and artisanship as part of its contribution to women capacity development.

The beneficiaries completed the training at the weekend and were provided with certificates and start-up kits.

Director General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta, who spoke at the 2017 – 2018 combined graduation ceremony in Abuja, at the weekend, said the programme was aimed at reducing poverty through creating conducive environment for beneficiaries to attain self-sufficiency and financial independence.

She congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to make good use of the knowledge acquired for their own benefit and Nigeria at large.

She insisted that the selection was open to every woman across Nigeria and encouraged women who desire to acquire new skills and get empowered to enroll for the next batch of the programme.

She said: “The female artisans programme became necessary and important giving to the changing world of work. It was designed to move women and young girls from the stereotype transitional skills, to withstand the growing demand for skilled workforce in the Nigerian construction industry.”